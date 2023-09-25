U.S., Korea navies hold bilateral exercise ahead of 70-year milestone

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) operates in formation with the Sejong the Great-class guided-missile destroyer ROKS Yulgok Yi I (DDG 992) during a bilateral exercise, September 25. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70 and is participating in a multi-domain bilateral exercise with the Republic of Korea Navy in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The exercise is taking place near the 70th anniversary of the U.S. and Republic of Korea’s Oct. 1, 1953 Mutual Defense Treaty. [U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Timothy Fortin]

