PHC-P Hosts Leadership Offsite in Okinawa

Public Health Command-Pacific Commander, Col. Brad Franklin delivers a brief as part of PHC-P's "Trident" leadership offsite in Okinawa, Japan.



Command Teams with Public Health Command-Pacific joined several technical service directors and key leaders for a momentous and long-awaited "Trident" leadership offsite at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 10–14, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Kathryne Gest)

