PHC-P Hosts Leadership Offsite in Okinawa

Command Sgt. Maj. Bradford Webster delivers a brief as part of Public Health Command-Pacific's "Trident" leadership offsite in Okinawa, Japan.
Command Teams with Public Health Command-Pacific joined several technical service directors and key leaders for a momentous and long-awaited "Trident" leadership offsite at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 10–14, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Kathryne Gest)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 23:46
|Photo ID:
|8046035
|VIRIN:
|230912-D-KJ634-6409
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Public Health Command-Pacific Hosts Leadership Offsite in Okinawa
