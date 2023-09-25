Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHC-P Hosts Leadership Offsite in Okinawa [Image 11 of 12]

    PHC-P Hosts Leadership Offsite in Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Kathryne Gest 

    Public Health Command - Pacific

    Command Teams with Public Health Command-Pacific joined several technical service directors and key leaders for a momentous and long-awaited "Trident" leadership offsite at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 10–14, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Kathryne Gest)

    Public Health Command-Pacific Hosts Leadership Offsite in Okinawa

    Public Health

    Pacific
    public health
    PHC-P

