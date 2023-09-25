Goodfellow celebrates the 76th Air Force Anniversary, 30th 17th TRW Anniversary

U.S. Air Force Airmen dance during the Air Force Ball at the McNease Convention Center, San Angelo, Texas, Sept. 23, 2023. The ball celebrated the 30th anniversary of the 17th TRW as well as the 76th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

Date Taken: 09.23.2023
Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US