Goodfellow celebrates the 76th Air Force Anniversary, 30th 17th TRW Anniversary

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass talks with Airmen during the Air Force Ball at the McNease Convention Center, San Angelo, Texas, Sept. 23, 2023. Bass, who was a former 17th Training Wing command chief, joined service members during the celebration to pay homage to the history of Goodfellow and its vital role in shaping the future of joint and coalition warriors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

Date Taken: 09.23.2023
Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US