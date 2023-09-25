Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Goodfellow celebrates the 76th Air Force Anniversary, 30th 17th TRW Anniversary [Image 1 of 3]

    Goodfellow celebrates the 76th Air Force Anniversary, 30th 17th TRW Anniversary

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass talks with Airmen during the Air Force Ball at the McNease Convention Center, San Angelo, Texas, Sept. 23, 2023. Bass, who was a former 17th Training Wing command chief, joined service members during the celebration to pay homage to the history of Goodfellow and its vital role in shaping the future of joint and coalition warriors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 15:00
    Photo ID: 8045086
    VIRIN: 230923-F-MU509-1016
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow celebrates the 76th Air Force Anniversary, 30th 17th TRW Anniversary [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Goodfellow celebrates the 76th Air Force Anniversary, 30th 17th TRW Anniversary
    Goodfellow celebrates the 76th Air Force Anniversary, 30th 17th TRW Anniversary
    Goodfellow celebrates the 76th Air Force Anniversary, 30th 17th TRW Anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Goodfellow celebrates the 76th Air Force Anniversary, 30th 17th TRW Anniversary

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    CMSAF
    anniversary
    17th TRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT