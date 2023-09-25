Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow celebrates the 76th Air Force Anniversary, 30th 17th TRW Anniversary [Image 2 of 3]

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, left, 17th Training Wing commander, Airman Jenelle Daily, middle; 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron family health medical technician; and retired Lt. Gen. Joseph Wehrle, right, first 17th TRW commander, cut the cake during the Air Force Ball at the McNease Convention Center, San Angelo, Texas, Sept. 23, 2023. The youngest and oldest Airman cut the cake together symbolizing the heritage passed down between generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 15:00
    Photo ID: 8045087
    VIRIN: 230923-F-MU509-1078
    Resolution: 5220x3729
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow celebrates the 76th Air Force Anniversary, 30th 17th TRW Anniversary [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

