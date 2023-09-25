Goodfellow celebrates the 76th Air Force Anniversary, 30th 17th TRW Anniversary

U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, left, 17th Training Wing commander, Airman Jenelle Daily, middle; 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron family health medical technician; and retired Lt. Gen. Joseph Wehrle, right, first 17th TRW commander, cut the cake during the Air Force Ball at the McNease Convention Center, San Angelo, Texas, Sept. 23, 2023. The youngest and oldest Airman cut the cake together symbolizing the heritage passed down between generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

