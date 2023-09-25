The 17th Training Wing held its annual Air Force Ball at the McNease Convention Center, San Angelo, Texas, Sept. 23.

The ball celebrated the 30th anniversary of the 17th TRW, as well as the 76th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force, commemorating when President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947 and established the world's greatest Air Force on Sept. 18.

“I want to thank everyone that came out to celebrate the Air Force’s 76th birthday and the 30th anniversary of the 17th TRW,” said Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th TRW commander. “It’s great to be able to come together to share this wonderful evening.”

The ball was preceded, the day before, with a Homecoming event which included food, flyovers, and ended the night with fireworks.

The 30th Anniversary Homecoming Celebration gave the Goodfellow community the opportunity to unwind and relax. The celebration honored the milestone of Goodfellow becoming the official home of the 17th TRW. Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, former 17th TRW command chief, and retired Lt. Gen. Joseph Wehrle, first 17th Training Wing commander, joined service members during the celebration to pay homage to the history of Goodfellow and its vital role in shaping the future of joint and coalition warriors.

“The joint warfighting capabilities seen today don't come by accident,” said Wehrle. “ It requires dedicated training that’s focused and deliberate. You’re standing on the shoulders of those who came before you who had the goal of building the foundation for the nation’s finest joint training.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 15:00 Story ID: 454446 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow celebrates the 76th Air Force Anniversary, 30th 17th TRW Anniversary, by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.