U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jagger Reden, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals a B-1B Lancer, at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, Sept. 24, 2023. Bomber missions deter aggression by demonstrating U.S. Air Forces’ ability to operate anytime and anywhere in the world in support of U.S. Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Yendi Borjas)
Date Taken:
|09.24.2023
Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 13:03
Photo ID:
|8042638
VIRIN:
|230924-F-AW481-1191
Resolution:
|6542x4361
Size:
|1.61 MB
Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
This work, B-1 Take-off [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Yendi Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
