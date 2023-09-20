B-1 Take-off

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joseph Bazemore, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts check prior to launching a B-1B Lancer at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, Sept. 24, 2023. The B-1B is a long-range, multi-role aircraft, equipped with a highly versatile, multi-mission weapon system, deploying in support of strategic deterrence missions, and demonstrating joint force capability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Yendi Borjas)

