U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joseph Bazemore, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts check prior to launching a B-1B Lancer at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, Sept. 24, 2023. The B-1B is a long-range, multi-role aircraft, equipped with a highly versatile, multi-mission weapon system, deploying in support of strategic deterrence missions, and demonstrating joint force capability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Yendi Borjas)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 13:03
|Photo ID:
|8042634
|VIRIN:
|230924-F-AW481-1106
|Resolution:
|3483x2322
|Size:
|427.81 KB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-1 Take-off [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Yendi Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
