U.S. Air Force Capt. Benjamin Ebrard, 34th Bomb Squadron weapons officer, prepares to board a B-1B Lancer at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, Sept. 24, 2023. Training sorties enable aircrew and Airmen to become familiar with the tactics and hone the skills necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Yendi Borjas)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 13:03
|Photo ID:
|8042633
|VIRIN:
|230924-F-AW481-1097
|Resolution:
|4032x2688
|Size:
|821.52 KB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-1 Take-off [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Yendi Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
