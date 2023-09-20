B-1 Take-off

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, Sept. 24, 2023. Training sorties enable aircrew and Airmen to become familiar with the tactics and hone the skills necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Yendi Borjas)

