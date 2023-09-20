Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1 Take-off [Image 4 of 5]

    B-1 Take-off

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yendi Borjas 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, Sept. 24, 2023. Training sorties enable aircrew and Airmen to become familiar with the tactics and hone the skills necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Yendi Borjas)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 13:03
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    This work, B-1 Take-off [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Yendi Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-1B Lancer
    training
    34th Bomb Squadron
    multi-role aircraft
    28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief
    strategic deterrence missions

