125th SFS Airmen find common ground during military exchange program

Four U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 125th Security Forces Squadron along with host, Flight Lt. David Haslewood, 609 (West Riding) Squadron, RAF Regiment, are pictured before the No. 2 RAF Force Protection Wing headquarters building, Sept. 11, 2023. The Airmen are participating in the Military Reserve Exchange Program (MREP), a DoD initiative that allows for Reserve and Guard forces to partner with associated units to exchange knowledge, share tactics and procedures, and understand the training, doctrine and operations of NATO alliance partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

