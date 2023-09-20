Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125th SFS Airmen find common ground during military exchange program [Image 3 of 4]

    125th SFS Airmen find common ground during military exchange program

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.18.2023

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Ricardo Cardona, 125th Security Forces Squadron superintendent, drags a 200lb bag as part of the RAFT-R, a rigorous career field specific fitness test conducted for the RAF Regiment. Cardona, along with Airmen from the 125th SFS, is participating in the Military Reserve Exchange Program (MREP), a DoD initiative that allows for Reserve and Guard forces to partner with associated units to exchange knowledge, share tactics and procedures, and understand the training, doctrine and operations of NATO alliance partners. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023
    Location: GB
