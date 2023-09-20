125th SFS Airmen find common ground during military exchange program

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 125th Security Forces Squadron climb Mount Helvellyn, the third highest mountain in the U.K., Sept. 16, 2023. The Airmen are participating in the Military Reserve Exchange Program (MREP), a DoD initiative that allows for Reserve and Guard forces to partner with associated units to exchange knowledge, share tactics and procedures, and understand the training, doctrine and operations of NATO alliance partners. (Courtesy photo)

