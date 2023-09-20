125th SFS Airmen find common ground during military exchange program

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kwame Dowdell, 125th Security Forces journeyman, greets a member of the RAF Regiment during his participation in the Military Reserve Exchange Program (MREP) Sept 19, 2023. Dowdell, along with fellow 125th SFS Airmen, is participating in the DoD initiative that allows for Reserve and Guard forces to partner with associated units to exchange knowledge, share tactics and procedures, and understand the training, doctrine and operations of NATO alliance partners. (Courtesy photo)

