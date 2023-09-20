Day of the Open Door in Delitzsch

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. James R. Holmes III, the 35th Commandant of the 7th Army NCOA, and Deputy Commandant, 1st Sgt. Thomas J. Waelty, attend the Day of Open Door in Delitzsch, Germany, Sept. 23, 2023. Day of the Open Door is a major event in Germany allowing visitors to take a look behind the barracks walls and fences of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

