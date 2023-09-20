Day of the Open Door in Delitzsch

German child pops bubbles from a bubble blower in Delitzsch, Germany, Sept. 23, 2023. Day of the Open Door is a major event in Germany allowing visitors to take a look behind the barracks walls and fences of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 06:39
|Photo ID:
|8042123
|VIRIN:
|230923-A-EF519-1099
|Resolution:
|6359x4239
|Size:
|13.47 MB
|Location:
|DELITZSCH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
