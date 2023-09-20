Day of the Open Door in Delitzsch

German child feeds an alpaca in Delitzsch, Germany, Sept. 23, 2023. Day of the Open Door is a major event in Germany allowing visitors to take a look behind the barracks walls and fences of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

