    Day of the Open Door in Delitzsch [Image 5 of 14]

    Day of the Open Door in Delitzsch

    DELITZSCH, BY, GERMANY

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    German child sits in a military tank in Delitzsch, Germany, Sept. 23, 2023. Day of the Open Door is a major event in Germany allowing visitors to take a look behind the barracks walls and fences of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 06:41
    Location: DELITZSCH, BY, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day of the Open Door in Delitzsch [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARMY
    Bundeswehr
    StrongerTogether
    TagDerOffenenTur

