Turkish Air Force F-4 Fighter Jet Conducts Aircraft Arresting System Test in Collaboration with U.S. Air Force

A U.S. Air Force 611th Civil Engineer Squadron bear paw stamped on a mobile aircraft arresting system (MAAS) during an equipment certification procedure, Sept. 20, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The temporary MAAS, originally built by the 611th CES assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, was installed and tested by Airmen from the 435th Construction and Training Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, for Incirlik Air Base to maintain a fully operational and safety-compliant runway during an airfield overrun construction project. The 435th CTS barrier depot Airmen specialize in setting up deployable aircraft arresting systems in support of NATO exercises and contingencies throughout the U.S. Air Forces in Europe area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

