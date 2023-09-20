Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turkish Air Force F-4 Fighter Jet Conducts Aircraft Arresting System Test in Collaboration with U.S. Air Force [Image 9 of 10]

    Turkish Air Force F-4 Fighter Jet Conducts Aircraft Arresting System Test in Collaboration with U.S. Air Force

    ADANA, 1, TURKEY

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Construction and Training Squadron, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and the 39th Operations Support Squadron, conduct a mobile aircraft arresting system (MAAS) equipment certification procedure, Sept. 20, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The temporary MAAS was installed and tested for Incirlik Air Base to maintain a fully operational and safety-compliant runway during an airfield overrun construction project. The 435th CTS barrier depot Airmen specialize in setting up deployable aircraft arresting systems in support of NATO exercises and contingencies throughout the U.S. Air Forces in Europe area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    Ready
    Reliable
    Responsive
    39 Air Base Wing
    Türkiye

