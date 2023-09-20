U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Construction and Training Squadron, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and the 39th Operations Support Squadron, set up a mobile aircraft arresting system (MAAS) during an equipment certification procedure, Sept. 20, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The temporary MAAS was installed and tested for Incirlik Air Base to maintain a fully operational and safety-compliant runway during an airfield overrun construction project. The 435th CTS barrier depot Airmen specialize in setting up deployable aircraft arresting systems in support of NATO exercises and contingencies throughout the U.S. Air Forces in Europe area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 02:21 Photo ID: 8041908 VIRIN: 230920-F-YW474-1004 Resolution: 6062x3410 Size: 7.6 MB Location: ADANA, 1, TR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Turkish Air Force F-4 Fighter Jet Conducts Aircraft Arresting System Test in Collaboration with U.S. Air Force [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.