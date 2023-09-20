Turkish Air Force F-4 Fighter Jet Conducts Aircraft Arresting System Test in Collaboration with U.S. Air Force

A Turkish Air Force F-4 Phantom pilot conducts a mobile aircraft arresting system (MAAS) equipment certification procedure, Sept. 20, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Construction and Training Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, collaborated with the Turkish Air Force and 39th Air Base Wing to conduct the MAAS certification, as part of the 39th ABW’s airfield overrun construction project. The 435th CTS barrier depot Airmen specialize in setting up deployable aircraft arresting systems in support of NATO exercises and contingencies throughout the U.S. Air Forces in Europe area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

