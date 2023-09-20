University of Arizona AFROTC tours Luke AFB

An F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron, taxis on the flightline at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 21, 2023. The F-35A is the U.S. Air Force's latest fifth-generation fighter. The aircraft was among the highlights during a two-day tour for University of Arizona AFROTC cadets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

