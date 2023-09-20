Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    University of Arizona AFROTC tours Luke AFB [Image 5 of 6]

    University of Arizona AFROTC tours Luke AFB

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    University of Arizona AFROTC Cadets watch a Luke Air Force Base fire truck spray water, Sept. 21, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. The visit gave cadets the opportunity to engage with active-duty personnel, gaining insight into quality of life within the service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 19:21
    Photo ID: 8041497
    VIRIN: 230922-F-RL243-2468
    Resolution: 5686x3198
    Size: 988.25 KB
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, University of Arizona AFROTC tours Luke AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    University of Arizona AFROTC tours Luke AFB
    University of Arizona AFROTC tours Luke AFB
    University of Arizona AFROTC tours Luke AFB
    University of Arizona AFROTC tours Luke AFB
    University of Arizona AFROTC tours Luke AFB
    University of Arizona AFROTC tours Luke AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    University of Arizona AFROTC tours Luke AFB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    AETC
    AFROTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT