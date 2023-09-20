University of Arizona AFROTC tours Luke AFB

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – The 56th Fighter Wing hosted a two-day tour for over 30 University of Arizona AFROTC cadets, Sept. 21-22, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.



The visit aimed to provide AFROTC cadets with knowledge of Luke’s training mission and operations.



“Seeing firsthand what most people have never experienced has been incredible,” said Matthew Fellows, University of Arizona AFROTC cadet. “It not only put the work we’re doing in AFROTC into perspective, but also gave us a glimpse of what’s to come.”



Cadets toured the 61st Fighter Squadron, Luke’s air park, fire station, air control tower, and concluded their visit at aircrew flight equipment.



“It turns classroom lessons into real-world experiences,” said Maj. Fred Olson, AFROTC Instructor. “It creates excitement for what the future holds.”



The visit also gave cadets the opportunity to engage with active-duty personnel, gaining insight into their quality of life within the service.



“Hosting the cadets at Luke gives us the opportunity to show them firsthand what we do here,” said Maj. Greg Gai, Aircrew Flight Equipment flight commander. “It’s about inspiring the next generation of Airmen.”



By equipping future Air Force leaders with hands-on knowledge and insights, these visits aim to build stronger partnerships within the community and beyond.

