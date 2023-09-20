University of Arizona AFROTC Cadets receive tour of the Luke Air Force Base fire station, Sept. 21, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The visit served as a strategic initiative to advance training by equipping future Air Force leaders with knowledge and firsthand operational insights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)
This work, University of Arizona AFROTC tours Luke AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
University of Arizona AFROTC tours Luke AFB
