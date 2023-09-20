Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Detrick Runs By Competition at Great Frederick Fair [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Detrick Runs By Competition at Great Frederick Fair

    FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Jenni Benson 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Dills of the US Army Garrison Fort Detrick manages to run a little faster than the competition in the Celebrity Harness Race at the Great Frederick Fair on Sept. 20. Dills goes on to win first place.

