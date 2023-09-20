Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Detrick Pulls Ahead and Wins Great Frederick Fair Harness Race [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Detrick Pulls Ahead and Wins Great Frederick Fair Harness Race

    FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Jenni Benson 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    USAG Command Sergeant Major Michael Dills stands with organizers of the Great Frederick Fair as the celebrate his first place in the Celebrity Harness Race

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 13:13
    Photo ID: 8040714
    VIRIN: 230920-A-JW358-1004
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 998.46 KB
    Location: FREDERICK, MD, US 
    Hometown: FREDERICK, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Detrick Pulls Ahead and Wins Great Frederick Fair Harness Race [Image 2 of 2], by Jenni Benson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #soldierforlife
    #calltoservice

