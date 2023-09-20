Down the Stretch … and the Winner is Fort Detrick's Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Dills

Fort Detrick was well represented during the Great Frederick Fair on Military Appreciation Day, Sept. 20, 2023.



USAG Command Sergeant Major Michael Dills stormed the Frederick Fair Grounds and raced to first place in the Celebrity Harness Race. Harness racing is a form of horse racing in which the horses race at a specific gait, pulling a two-wheeled cart carrying a driver, and Dills in this case. After years of participating in the event, it was the first victory for Fort Detrick.



Other race participants represented Frederick County Public Schools and WFRE.



“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of something so distinctly Frederick,” said Dills. “Our blanket will be proudly displayed at our Fort Detrick Headquarters from now on!”

Marines from Bravo Company, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, stationed at Fort Detrick, also participated. Fairgoers were able to tour the LAV-25. Always a big hit with children and adults alike, the LAV-25 is an eight-wheeled amphibious armored reconnaissance vehicle used by the United States Marine Corps.

