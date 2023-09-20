Capt. Anna Santori, 40th Airlift Squadron pilot, assists in setting up communications at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023. The Tactical Operating Center demonstration included the set-up of radio communications and secure internet protocol router access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)
|09.19.2023
|09.25.2023 11:22
|8040469
|230919-F-UB464-5129
|6048x4024
|1.84 MB
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|1
|0
This work, 317th AW showcases TOC in a box capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
