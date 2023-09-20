Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    317th AW showcases TOC in a box capabilities [Image 1 of 5]

    317th AW showcases TOC in a box capabilities

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules parks on the runway as tent kits are unloaded at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023. The demonstration showcased the mobility of a Tactical Operating Center in a single cargo box that could be brought to deployed environments as needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)

    This work, 317th AW showcases TOC in a box capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

