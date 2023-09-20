317th AW showcases TOC in a box capabilities

A C-130J Super Hercules parks on the runway as tent kits are unloaded at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023. The demonstration showcased the mobility of a Tactical Operating Center in a single cargo box that could be brought to deployed environments as needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)

