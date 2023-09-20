Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    317th AW showcases TOC in a box capabilities [Image 2 of 5]

    317th AW showcases TOC in a box capabilities

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 317th Airlift Wing set up tents for the Tactical Operating Center at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023. Dyess is the first base in Air Mobility Command to demonstrate ‘TOC in a box’ with the setup taking less than an hour to complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)

    This work, 317th AW showcases TOC in a box capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess
    Dyess AFB
    C-130J
    C-130J Super Hercules
    TOC in a box

