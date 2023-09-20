Airmen from the 317th Airlift Wing set up tents for the Tactical Operating Center at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023. The TOC is designed for use in areas where established operating centers may not be available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 11:22 Photo ID: 8040468 VIRIN: 230919-F-UB464-8218 Resolution: 5705x3796 Size: 2.38 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 317th AW showcases TOC in a box capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.