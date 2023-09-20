Special Operations at the “Rock”

U.S. Army soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group train an evacuation with a Boeing-Vertol CH-47 Chinook Helicopter after a successful training operation on Local Training Area during a small unit tactic training on August 29, 2023, Baumholder, Germany (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

