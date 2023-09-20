U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group train a medevac with an UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter during a small unit tactic training close to MOUT Site (Military Operations in Urban Terrain Site) on August 29, 2023, Baumholder, Germany (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 05:04
|Photo ID:
|8039950
|VIRIN:
|230829-A-MX671-1144
|Resolution:
|3770x3015
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Special Operations at the “Rock” [Image 12 of 12], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT