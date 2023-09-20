U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group train a medevac with an UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter during a small unit tactic training close to MOUT Site (Military Operations in Urban Terrain Site) on August 29, 2023, Baumholder, Germany (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 05:04 Photo ID: 8039952 VIRIN: 230829-A-MX671-1152 Resolution: 5152x4120 Size: 12.38 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special Operations at the “Rock” [Image 12 of 12], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.