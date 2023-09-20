Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations at the “Rock” [Image 7 of 12]

    Special Operations at the “Rock”

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter lands while participating in a medevac scenario with U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group during a small unit tactic training close to MOUT Site (Military Operations in Urban Terrain Site) on August 29, 2023, Baumholder, Germany (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

    This work, Special Operations at the “Rock” [Image 12 of 12], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

