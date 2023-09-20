Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Humphreys Introduces STEM to Yong-in Elementary Students [Image 3 of 5]

    USAG Humphreys Introduces STEM to Yong-in Elementary Students

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Jimin Lee 

    USAG Humphreys

    Yong-in Elementary School students and faculty take a photograph in front of a CH-47 Chinook at the USAG Humphreys airfield, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. The students received a briefing from 607th Combat Weather Squadron during their visit and learned more about how weather can affect military operations and day-to-day life on the installation. (DoD photo by Pfc. Jimin Lee, KATUSA)

