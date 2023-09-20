Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Humphreys Introduces STEM to Yong-in Elementary Students [Image 1 of 5]

    USAG Humphreys Introduces STEM to Yong-in Elementary Students

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Robert Sullivan 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony D’angelo, assigned to 607th Combat Weather Squadron, introduces weather measurement instruments to Yong-in Elementary School students and faculty during a STEM briefing at the USAG Humphreys airfield, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. The students learned more about how weather can affect military operations and day-to-day life on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Robert Sullivan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 03:40
    Photo ID: 8039909
    VIRIN: 230925-A-HL345-1006
    Resolution: 7457x5504
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Hometown: YONGIN, 41, KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Humphreys Introduces STEM to Yong-in Elementary Students [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Robert Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Humphreys Introduces STEM to Yong-in Elementary Students
    USAG Humphreys Introduces STEM to Yong-in Elementary Students
    USAG Humphreys Introduces STEM to Yong-in Elementary Students
    USAG Humphreys Introduces STEM to Yong-in Elementary Students
    USAG Humphreys Introduces STEM to Yong-in Elementary Students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    weather
    SWO
    good neighbor
    COMREL
    STEM
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT