USAG Humphreys Introduces STEM to Yong-in Elementary Students

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony D’angelo, assigned to 607th Combat Weather Squadron, introduces weather measurement instruments to Yong-in Elementary School students and faculty during a STEM briefing at the USAG Humphreys airfield, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. The students learned more about how weather can affect military operations and day-to-day life on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Robert Sullivan)
