    Korean students observe STEM at Humphreys airfield

    USAG Humphreys Introduces STEM to Yong-in Elementary Students

    Photo By Pfc. Jimin Lee | Yong-in Elementary School students and faculty sit inside a CH-47 Chinook at the U.S....... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.26.2023

    Story by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — Students from Yong-in Elementary School visited U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Sept. 25, as part of a trip to promote science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

    Members of the 607th Combat Weather Squadron briefed the children on how weather can impact military operations as well as day-to-day life on the installation. Squadron members introduced and explained how weather-measurement instruments worked and provided the children opportunities to use some of the equipment to better understand the duties of service members.

    The event took place on the installation’s flight line and the elementary students had the opportunity to hear a safety briefing from U.S. Army Warrant Officer Ian Mullane, assigned to the 607th CWS. They also had the chance to board a Chinook, one of many aircraft located on the airfield.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 20:58
    Story ID: 454269
    Location: KR
    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    STEM
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

