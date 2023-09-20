Korean students observe STEM at Humphreys airfield

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — Students from Yong-in Elementary School visited U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Sept. 25, as part of a trip to promote science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Members of the 607th Combat Weather Squadron briefed the children on how weather can impact military operations as well as day-to-day life on the installation. Squadron members introduced and explained how weather-measurement instruments worked and provided the children opportunities to use some of the equipment to better understand the duties of service members.
The event took place on the installation’s flight line and the elementary students had the opportunity to hear a safety briefing from U.S. Army Warrant Officer Ian Mullane, assigned to the 607th CWS. They also had the chance to board a Chinook, one of many aircraft located on the airfield.
