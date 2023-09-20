U.S. Army Warrant Officer Ian Mullane, assigned to 607th combat weather Squadron, center, gives a safety briefing to Yong-in Elementary School students and faculty in front of a CH-47 Chinook at the USAG Humphreys airfield, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. The students received a briefing from 607th Combat Weather Squadron during their visit and learned more about how weather can affect military operations and day-to-day life on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Robert Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 03:38
|Photo ID:
|8039910
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-HL345-1022
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Hometown:
|YONGIN, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Humphreys Introduces STEM to Yong-in Elementary Students [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Robert Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
