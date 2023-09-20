Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cpl. Villa Silva SPOQ

    HAVELOCK, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Maria Villa Silva, an administrative specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, thanks her unit leaders and guests during a Service Person of the Quarter ceremony at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, New Bern, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2023. Villa Silva was recognized for her efforts of volunteering on the installation and in the surrounding communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 14:57
    Photo ID: 8037512
    VIRIN: 230914-M-KP777-3833
    Resolution: 6297x4200
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: HAVELOCK, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpl. Villa Silva SPOQ [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Bern Military Alliance honors Service Person of the Quarter

    USMC
    Dotmil
    MCASCherryPoint
    NewBernChamberofCommerceMilitaryAlliance
    ServicePersonoftheQuarter

