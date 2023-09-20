Cpl. Villa Silva SPOQ

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Maria Villa Silva, an administrative specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, thanks her unit leaders and guests during a Service Person of the Quarter ceremony at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, New Bern, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2023. Villa Silva was recognized for her efforts of volunteering on the installation and in the surrounding communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

Date Taken: 09.14.2023