Cpl. Villa Silva SPOQ

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rocky Cabrellis, the officer in charge of the Regional Personnel Administration Center, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, speaks about the accomplishments of the honoree, Cpl. Maria Villa Silva, during the Service Person of the Quarter ceremony at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, New Bern, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2023. Villa Silva was recognized for her efforts of volunteering on the installation and in the surrounding communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

