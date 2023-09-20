Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Tom Braaten welcomes guests to a Service Person of the Quarter ceremony honoring Cpl. Maria Villa Silva, an administrative clerk assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, New Bern, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2023. Villa Silva was recognized for her efforts of volunteering on the installation and in the surrounding communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Date Posted: 09.22.2023 14:57 Photo ID: 8037507 VIRIN: 230914-M-KP777-2920 Resolution: 7805x5206 Size: 2.29 MB Location: HAVELOCK, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cpl. Villa Silva SPOQ [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.