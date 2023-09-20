Cpl. Villa Silva SPOQ

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Tom Braaten welcomes guests to a Service Person of the Quarter ceremony honoring Cpl. Maria Villa Silva, an administrative clerk assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, New Bern, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2023. Villa Silva was recognized for her efforts of volunteering on the installation and in the surrounding communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)
New Bern Military Alliance honors Service Person of the Quarter
