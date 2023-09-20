Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Maria Villa Silva, an administrative specialist assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Maria Villa Silva, an administrative specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, stands with members of the local community and her unit at a Service Person of the Quarter ceremony, at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, New Bern, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2023. Villa Silva was recognized for her efforts of volunteering on the installation and in the surrounding communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker) see less | View Image Page

New Bern Military Alliance honors Service Person of the Quarter



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Maria Villa Silva, an administrative specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, was recognized as Service Person of the Quarter by the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce Military Alliance during a ceremony at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, New Bern, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2023.



Villa Silva, a native of Arbuckle, California, was selected as Service Person of the Quarter for her volunteer efforts on the installation and surrounding communities. During the year, Villa Silva has demonstrated a consistent habit of volunteerism and was appointed as an Single Marine Program representative for her unit in April 2023. As an SMP representative she has coordinated volunteer opportunities and recreational events for MCAS Cherry Point service members.



“It’s always good to get Marines out there,” Villa Silva said. She explained that she doesn’t do the volunteer work for recognition so the community coming together to honor her efforts was an unexpected blessing.



Throughout her time at MCAS Cherry Point, Villa Silva has been selected as Marine of the Quarter, Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter, and deployed to Qatar in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.



“Villa Silva is an amazing example for those in her charge,” said Sgt. Berenice Reyes, the acting staff non-commissioned officer in charge of customer service at the Regional Personnel Administration Center. “She is always the first one to show up to volunteer for all events and is a great source of motivation in her workspace.”