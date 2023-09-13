Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th Communications Squadron

U.S. Air Force 35th Fighter Wing leadership observe an Airman with the 35th Communications Squadron solving a ticket during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 14, 2023. The Airman described the problem he was solving and how it is usually handled, such as removing a user from a security group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

