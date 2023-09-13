Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th Communications Squadron

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, speaks to members of the 35th Communications Squadron during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 14, 2023. The wing cyber security office described to the deputy commander the emission security countermeasures and data loss prevention projects they have been working on, as well as their achievement of gaining a 30-month authorization to continue allowing the base to use secure networks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

