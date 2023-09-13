Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th Communications Squadron

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Barr, 35th FW acting command chief, hold a “hack-and-slash” pose with the 35th Communications Squadron leadership during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 14, 2023. The primary objective of the 35th CS is to strategically uphold the infrastructure essential for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, navigational aids, information operations, and postal services, catering to the 17,000-strong combined and joint community at the Misawa complex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

